Encirc appoints Accolade’s Richard Lloyd as Beverages MD

Glass company Encirc has appointed Richard Lloyd to the position of managing director of its Encirc Beverages business unit, as the company continues to integrate The Park bottling and warehousing facility in Bristol into its overall business.

Encirc completed the acquisition of The Park from Accolade Wines in early 2023, and Lloyd has severed as general manager of the facility for seven years. His new role for Encirc will see him at the helm of developing and leading Encirc Beverages.

The company also said that immediate investment will be made into The Park, with a new glass filling line set to be introduced in 2024.

Lloyd said: "At Encirc, we are now working at a scale and capability never seen before in the UK supply chain for glass.

“This is a perfect opportunity for Encirc Beverages to be the central catalyst to drive further improvements throughout the beverage supply chain, from wine arriving at port to the delivery of finished product to retail and customers. Given the skill and scale of our new combined business, I truly believe there are some transformational, along with incremental, improvements that can be made in areas such as sustainability, quality, customer service and product design.”

Click here to read our recent interview with Richard Lloyd.

