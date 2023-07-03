Encirc appoints Accolade’s Richard Lloyd as Beverages MD

By Lucy Britner
 | 03 July, 2023

Glass company Encirc has appointed Richard Lloyd to the position of managing director of its Encirc Beverages business unit, as the company continues to integrate The Park bottling and warehousing facility in Bristol into its overall business.

Encirc completed the acquisition of The Park from Accolade Wines in early 2023, and Lloyd has severed as general manager of the facility for seven years. His new role for Encirc will see him at the helm of developing and leading Encirc Beverages.

The company also said that immediate investment will be made into The Park, with a new glass filling line set to be introduced in 2024.

Lloyd said: "At Encirc, we are now working at a scale and capability never seen before in the UK supply chain for glass.

“This is a perfect opportunity for Encirc Beverages to be the central catalyst to drive further improvements throughout the beverage supply chain, from wine arriving at port to the delivery of finished product to retail and customers. Given the skill and scale of our new combined business, I truly believe there are some transformational, along with incremental, improvements that can be made in areas such as sustainability, quality, customer service and product design.”

Click here to read our recent interview with Richard Lloyd. 

Related articles:

Site Search

Register for Newsletter or Magazine

Most read articles

  1. Bacardi introduces new Breezer RTD
  2. A farewell to £10 wine - opinion
  3. People in the trade still experience unacceptable…
  4. Interview: Simon Doyle, general manager, Concha…
  5. New drinks launches – June 2023
  6. The latest beer review
  7. Coors Light to be rebranded as Coors from…
  8. Flavour innovation and mindful drinking -…
  9. Scrap duty hike to "help bring down inflation"…
  10. Cost of living: consumers favour affordability…

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Innovation Hub

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95