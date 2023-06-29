Vina Sol hosts Kew the Music ticket giveaway for Drinks Retailing readers

Vina Sol wine has launched a giveaway for upcoming festival Kew the Music (July 11 to 16), giving Drinks Retailing readers the chance to win a pair of tickets.

Vina Sol - produced by Torres - is the official wine partner of the week-long festival which will be held in the Kew botanical gardens. Attendees will be able to try a selection of Torres’ wines, with the option to pre-order bottles through the festival’s app. Speed tastings will also be available every half an hour for those interested in learning more about the wines.

As part of the collaboration, Vina Sol is giving away two pairs of tickets to Drinks Retailing readers for either The Human League on Friday July 14 or to Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blue Orchestra on Sunday July 16. Entrants must be free to attend on the night of their choice.

To enter, click this link. The draw closes on Friday July 7.

Related articles: