Aldi now Scotland’s third biggest supermarket - Kantar

By Rachel Badham
 | 22 June, 2023

Aldi is now Scotland’s third biggest supermarket by volume according to the latest data from Kantar.

The data, based on the 12 week period until May 14 2023, found that Aldi’s volume share of the Scottish grocery market has increased to 11%, making it the third biggest supermarket by volume after Asda (13.8%) and Tesco (24%).

This marks the first time that Aldi’s volume share has surpassed that of Sainsbury’s (7.6%) and Morrisons (8.8%) in Scotland.

Graham Nicolson, group buying director for Aldi Scotland, said: “This is a momentous moment for Aldi in Scotland, as we continue to build our presence within the Scottish market.”

Nicolson partially attributed the supermarket’s growth to a “strong relationship” with local suppliers, offering consumers the chance to purchase locally-sourced products. The supermarket was named Scottish Sourcing Business of the Year at the Scotland Food and Drink Awards 2022. 

Aldi is also set to return to the Royal Highland Show 2023 for the 13th time to showcase its range of Scottish products.

 

