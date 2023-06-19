Trade associations pull DRS funding

Three major trade organisations have said they will no longer provide funding for the company that was set up to deliver Scotland’s Deposit Return Scheme (DRS).

The British Beer & Pub Association, British Soft Drinks Association and the Scottish Retail Consortium said late last week that they no longer had the confidence to continue funding Circularity Scotland.

The news comes after Circular Economy minister Lorna Slater said earlier this month that Scotland's DRS will be delayed until at least October 2025.

A joint statement from the three trade associations said members had collectively invested “significant time and tens of millions of pounds in good faith” to help establish a scheme administrator in Scotland to meet a deadline originally set by the Scottish Government.

“Sadly, a high degree of political uncertainty has now disrupted plans and timings, putting the future of Circularity Scotland Limited (CSL) at risk," the groups said.

“Given this ongoing political uncertainty we don’t have the confidence required to provide further voluntary funding for the company. It is now a matter for the CSL board to determine how it wishes to administer the company’s affairs.”

Circularity Scotland declined to comment.

