Brew by Numbers calls in administrators

London-based craft brewer Brew by Numbers has appointed administrators, as tough trading conditions continue to hamper performance.

Administrators Finbarr O’Connell and Colin Hardman of Evelyn Partners said the business would continue to trade while they look for new owners.

Brew by Numbers operates as a microbrewery with a taproom in London and an e-commerce sales channel. It was founded in 2011 on Enid Street – part of the Bermondsey Beer Mile. In 2021, the company moved its main production to a new brewery in Morden Wharf, Greenwich and added a 400-person capacity taproom on the Thames.

The administrators said the Covid-19 pandemic and escalating prices had caused difficulties for the business.

Joint administrator Hardman said: “Craft breweries are increasingly finding that they need to reassess their pricing strategies and explore avenues for improving cost efficiencies without compromising the quality that sets them apart. Collaborations and partnerships within the industry could provide opportunities for mutual growth and help address the financial challenges collectively. This brewery is very popular amongst its customers, as such we anticipate a lot of interest in acquiring this iconic brand.”

Parties interested in acquiring the business have until June 23 to register their interest.

