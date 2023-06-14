Menabrea beer flags provenance with new campaign

Beer brand Menabrea is part of a new campaign with a focus on Italian provenance.

The ‘Italian Alpine Birra’ campaign, developed in collaboration with communications agency BMB and UK artist Paul Blow, uses imagery to depict Menabrea’s place of origin - the Northern Italian Alps.

The campaign will run OOH and digital advertising, as well as a media partnership with The Guardian.

In the off-trade, campaign activations will give consumers the chance to win a selection of prizes including a dining experience with a private chef.

Angus Lawrie, head of premium brands at Menbrea’s UK distributor C&C Group, said the campaign aims to communicate the brand’s “authentic Italian proposition to consumers”.

“Demand for premium lagers, especially world lagers, is continuing to grow and now accounts for 23.7% of total beer volumes in the UK [according to the Proof Trends Report 2023]...Italian Alpine Birra helps us tell this story and our point of difference and we’re excited for a busy summer ahead,” Lawrie continued.

As part of the campaign, the brand will have a presence at a handful of events this summer, including Taste of London (14 - 18 June) and Big Feastival (25 - 27 August).

Related articles: