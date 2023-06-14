Big Yellow opens King's Cross wine cellars

By Lucy Britner
 | 14 June, 2023

Self storage company Big Yellow has opened a new site in King's Cross, which includes 400 temperature-controlled wine cellars.

The company said the wine cellars are suitable for “collectors, restaurateurs, wine distributors and event organisers who are looking for peace of mind when storing their valuable wine collection”.

The individually alarmed cellars come in a range of sizes starting from a 12-case space, the company said. The venue also includes an on-site tasting room for hire.  

Nick Vetch, Big Yellow Group chairman said: “The new King's Cross store demonstrates an exciting journey of innovation and growth for Big Yellow Self Storage, with the state-of-the-art facilities and wine cellars being an example of this.”

The new flagship site also features a range of facilities including 1,600 storage units, 13 flexible offices and a communal business hub. 

Related articles:

Site Search

Register for Newsletter or Magazine

Most read articles

  1. Carlsberg Marston’s puts Ringwood Brewery…
  2. New drinks launches – June 2023
  3. Katy Keating moves to Flint Wines
  4. Flavour innovation and mindful drinking -…
  5. Cost of living: consumers favour affordability…
  6. May - June 2023 issue out now
  7. Opihr launches first OOH campaign
  8. Coors Light to be rebranded as Coors from…
  9. Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes dies
  10. Women winemakers, a new region, and a dynamic…

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Innovation Hub

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95