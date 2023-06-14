Big Yellow opens King's Cross wine cellars

Self storage company Big Yellow has opened a new site in King's Cross, which includes 400 temperature-controlled wine cellars.

The company said the wine cellars are suitable for “collectors, restaurateurs, wine distributors and event organisers who are looking for peace of mind when storing their valuable wine collection”.

The individually alarmed cellars come in a range of sizes starting from a 12-case space, the company said. The venue also includes an on-site tasting room for hire.

Nick Vetch, Big Yellow Group chairman said: “The new King's Cross store demonstrates an exciting journey of innovation and growth for Big Yellow Self Storage, with the state-of-the-art facilities and wine cellars being an example of this.”

The new flagship site also features a range of facilities including 1,600 storage units, 13 flexible offices and a communal business hub.

