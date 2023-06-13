Shepherd Neame sponsors The Open

By Lucy Britner
 | 13 June, 2023

Shepherd Neame is to be the official beer supplier of The Open, as part of a new three-year partnership with the golf tournament. 

The tie-up starts this summer with The 151st Open, which will take place at Royal Liverpool.

“The global sporting event, running from July 16-23, will be attended by a record 290,000 fans,” the company said.

Shepherd Neame’s beer and cider will be on sale in the bars around the course, including Singha, Whitstable Bay Pale Ale and Orchard View cider.

Shepherd Neame’s chief executive Jonathan Neame said: “We are incredibly excited to be partnering with The R&A once again for this historic sporting occasion, as we embark upon a three year partnership. The Open is a world-renowned event, and offers a fantastic opportunity to raise awareness of our award-winning brands with new audiences. We are particularly excited to showcase Singha at the Championship, which has a long history of supporting flagship sporting events in the UK and globally.”

