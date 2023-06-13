Eden Mill Distillery partners with national tennis body

Eden Mill Distillery is set to partner with the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) for the second year running.

Eden Mill’s Wildcard Gin, which was launched last year with the partnership in mind, will be served at four upcoming LTA tournaments, alongside Eden Mill’s range of alcohol-free RTDs.

Gary Stewart, head of commercial and operations at the LTA, said: “The limited edition Wildcard Gin was a big hit with fans last year so we’re delighted to be able to offer a great range of options to fans again throughout the summer.”

As part of the collaboration, Eden Mill will have onsite branding at LTA’s tournaments. For LTA’s Queen’s tournament, two nearby pubs will host a consumer activation offering drinkers the chance to win a pair of tickets to the event via a scratch card attached to all glasses of Eden Mill gin serves.

Alongside the LTA collaboration, Stella Morse, Eden Mill’s CEO, said the brand is preparing to open a new distillery: “Ahead of the opening of our incredible new distillery on the University of St Andrews’ Eden Campus, we’re looking forward to bringing our unique story and range of gins to new audiences for a second year with the LTA.”

