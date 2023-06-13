Carlsberg Marston’s lines up San Miguel TV campaign

By Lucy Britner
 | 13 June, 2023
a glass of beer on the beach with the text Here's to the Seekers

Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company (CMBC) has rolled out a new TV ad campaign for its San Miguel Spanish beer brand.

The ‘Here’s to the Seekers’ campaign is described as a “multi-million pound investment” showcasing the “authentic Spanish lifestyle”.

The ad has launched across UK TV including Sky, ITV and Channel 4, along with outdoor campaigns in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds, Liverpool, Cardiff and Brighton. CMBC said it is set to reach “over 10 million” world beer drinkers. The campaign will also air on broadcast video on demand, as well as via YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and programmatic displays through LoopMe.

Dharmesh Rana, director of marketing, world beer at CMBC, said: “Here’s to the Seekers perfectly encompasses the Spanish seeking spirit of adventure. We know our audience value experiences more than ever, with 59% of UK adults stating they enjoy escaping reality in their leisure time. The Spanish way of life; living with passion and spontaneity resonates with consumers and Spain was voted the most popular holiday destination in 2022. The ad tested well with world beer drinkers, giving us confidence that our new campaign will have a positive impact to drive the rate of sale of San Miguel for our stockists.”

