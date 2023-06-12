Women winemakers, a new region, and a dynamic industry – Tim Atkin MW on Argentina

Wine writer Tim Atkin MW has hailed a changing scene in Argentina, as part of his 11th report on the country’s wines.

Atkin, who has been travelling to Argentina since 1992, said women are now “a force within the industry, especially among the younger generation”. He highlighted the Club de Mujeres Profesionales del Vino (a club for professional women in wine) in Mendoza, which now has 139 members, including “some of the most influential oenologists and agronomists in the country”.

Atkin also flagged the importance of organic and biodynamic producers, who he said are “changing the way the Argentinian wine industry thinks about farming”.

Elsewhere, he highlighted his first trip to the province of Córdoba. “I was blown away by the potential here, especially in the Traslasierra Valley, where Achala Wines will surely establish itself as one of the country’s very best producers,” he said. “I know the Argentinian wine scene well, but it always has the potential to surprise me.”

The 2023 Argentina Report features 379 producers and 2,026 wines – including tasting notes for the 1,391 wines that scored over 90 points.

As part of the report, Atkin highlighted two 100-point wines: 2021 Per Se La Craie, Gualtallary and 2021 Altos Las Hormigas Jardín de Hormigas Los Amantes, Paraje Altamira.

Magdalena Pesce, general manager of Wines of Argentina, said: “Tim's reports are widely respected and influential, as they have showcased the diversity, advancement and quality of Argentine wines to the world for over a decade. In a world facing environmental and social challenges, wine can be a force for good, promoting values of respect, inclusion and responsibility. His work has helped us to show the world the diversity and sustainability of Argentine wine, thus enriching the knowledge and appreciation of our products, fostering a culture of curiosity and openness, and supporting the long-term viability and resilience of our wine industry.”

The report is available via Atkin's website, priced £20.

