Katy Keating moves to Flint Wines

By Lucy Britner
 | 08 June, 2023

Lay & Wheeler managing director Katy Keating will leave the business to take on the same role at Flint Wines.

Joining later this year, Keating will be responsible for overseeing the overall operations and strategic direction of Flint Wines, as well as its private customer arm, Stannary Wine.

A spokesperson for Flint said the MD position has been newly created, and Keating will manage the "next phase of development and expansion" at the company. 

Flint Wines director Jason Haynes said: “It’s very exciting to imagine how we could evolve and what we could achieve with someone of such evident calibre at the helm. We have our best-ever team assembled in the company, lots of motivating projects in the pipeline and plenty of scope for expansion. Katy is the perfect person to bring it all together.”

