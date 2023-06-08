Carlsberg Marston’s puts Ringwood Brewery up for sale

By Lucy Britner
 | 08 June, 2023

Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company (CMBC) has announced plans to sell Hampshire-based Ringwood Brewery and the Ringwood ale brands.

Ringwood, which was founded in 1978, was bought by Marston’s in 2007. Its brand include Razorback, Old Thumper, Boondoggle and Fortyniner.

As part of the announcement, CMBC said its logistics operation at Ringwood is slated to close, with deliveries relocated to CMBC’s depots at Tiverton and Farnborough, with support from the Cardiff depot.

Paul Davies, CEO of CMBC, said it wasn’t a decision the company had taken lightly.

“The brewery’s location in a residential area makes expansion complicated, and as such the investment required to bring its capacity and capability up to the level we need for our business is too great to be a viable path for CMBC,” he said. “To ensure our future growth and simplify the business, we are looking for a new owner for Ringwood in the brewing industry, including its excellent range of local ales.”

He said CMBC has informed employees and would support them through the process.

