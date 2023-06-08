Opihr launches first OOH campaign

By Rachel Badham
 | 08 June, 2023

Opihr gin has announced its first-ever out-of-home advertising campaign with a nod to summer travel as the brand owners look to educate consumers about the gin’s flavour profile.

The brand’s ‘Let the taste take you there’ campaign will see adverts placed across the London underground with the aim of reaching 6.8 million consumers. 

The adverts aim to highlight the botanicals, such as cardamom, coriander seeds and black pepper, that make up Opihr gin to draw a link between flavour discovery and travel. 

Charly Smith, global brand manager for Opihr, said: “We wanted to capture commuters at the time of year when seeking out new adventures is at the forefront of their minds. We are passionate about exploration, discovery and trying new things, which is something we know we share with our consumers.”

As part of the activation, Opihr - which is owned by Quintessential Brands - has partnered with travel agency Abercrombie & Kent for an on-pack competition that will allow consumers the chance to win a safari holiday. 

Consumers will be able to enter via a QR code on 70cl bottles of Opihr Spiced London Dry Gin.

Smith said: “With the competition, we can make someone’s travel bucket list a reality while supporting our retail customers with an amazing activation.”

 

