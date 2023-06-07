Dark Horse Wine to collaborate with TV chef Mike Reid

By Rachel Badham
 | 07 June, 2023

US-based wine brand Dark Horse has partnered with TV chef Mike Reid for its latest UK activation, featuring food and wine pairings curated by Reid.

Centred on the tagline ‘Taste the unexpected’, the partnership will see Reid create three recipes, each designed to be paired with a particular wine from Dark Horse’s range. The three wines that will be platformed are a Chardonnay, a Cabernet Sauvignon and a Merlot.

Reid, who is known for his regular appearances on Saturday Kitchen, This Morning and more, will be unveiling the recipes at a media event in London on June 19, as well as a consumer event on June 20.

Attendees will be able to taste Reid’s recipes alongside their Dark Horse Wines counterpart. 

 

