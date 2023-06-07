People’s Captain beer signs distribution deal with In Good Company

Craft beer brand People’s Captain has signed a deal with Fourpure Brewery, meaning Fourpure’s parent group, In Good Company, will take on the production and distribution of the brand.

As part of the partnership, In Good Company will incorporate People’s Captain within its beer portfolio, making the People’s Captain range available via its ecommerce platforms.

People’s Captain will also become one of In Good Company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CRS) partners, as the People’s Captain Foundation continues to raise proceeds for mental health initiatives in the UK.

Steve Cox, CEO at In Good Company, said: “Last year, we were able to work together brewing a collaborative IPA called Steadfast to mark The People’s Captain Awards 2022, which were hosted at the Fourpure taproom. It’s brilliant to see the partnership between our two brands take the next step, as we join forces more formally. We have a lot of shared values and I’m excited for what’s next.”

Greg Bateman, founder of People’s Captain, added: “We’re really excited about what this partnership with IGC can do to further our mission. We’re also very proud to be among the portfolio being assembled, which has an array of unique strengths.”

Last week, In Good Company announced a new licensing agreement with alcohol-free brand Big Drop as part of the brewer’s plans to “significantly scale its business and facilitate global growth ambitions” by establishing business partnerships in the UK, US and Australia.

The deal looks to provide Big Drop with the opportunity to increase revenues to “in excess of £5 million per year”.

