Rekorderlig launches flavour focused campaign

Swedish brand Rekorderlig is set to roll out a new campaign this June as the company looks to highlight the “fruity flavour” of Rekorderlig cider.

The summer campaign will run across video on demand, OOH, social media and YouTube with the tagline ‘Be a little fruktig’ - meaning ‘fruity’ in Swedish. The campaign will be coupled with in-store activity under the tagline ‘Discover your flavour’.

Karen Albert, brand director for premium brands at Rekorderlig’s UK distributor Molson Coors, said: “We know consumers are choosing fruit cider based on flavour, and Rekorderlig delivers on that with its great-tasting fruity flavour.”

Albert also noted the popularity of fruit cider in summer: “The campaign will raise the brand’s profile among consumers and help to drive more footfall into stores as the warmer weather approaches.”

