Blossom Hill partners with publisher for ‘Sharing Stories’ campaign

Blossom Hill wine has collaborated with publishing house Penguin Michael Joseph for its summer campaign.

The ‘Sharing Stories’ campaign has a focus on highlighting summer reads by female authors, as Blossom Hill owners look to align the brand with casual summer drinking occasions with friends.

Running from May until August, the campaign is centred on three novels: The Good Left Undone by Adriana Trigiani, Other People’s Husbands by Elizabeth Noble and The Pink House by Catherine Alliot.

Campaign activity will encourage consumers to couple Blossom Hill with social occasions such as a book club.

Elsewhere, on-pack promotions will offer consumers the chance to win a host of prizes, including a beach house retreat and book bundle.

Ben Blake, head of marketing for EMEA at Blossom Hill owner Treasury Wine Estates, said: “We’re thrilled to be delivering a campaign that impactfully appeals to our target demographic and aligns with summer consumption moments for our core consumer.”

