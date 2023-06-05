New drinks launches – June 2023

The monthly round-up of what's new in low/no, beer, cider, wine, spirits, RTDs and mixers.

SPIRITS

Ardray blended Scotch whisky

48% abv

£60

USP: Ardray is Beam Suntory’s first new-to-world blended Scotch release, made using whiskies from distilleries across the Highlands, Islands and Lowlands of Scotland. Ardray was created in partnership between Beam Suntory’s chief blender for Scotch, Calum Fraser, and Suntory’s blending team in Japan. Not rooted to a single distillery, the company said Ardray will be a “digital-first brand, with its ‘brand home at Ardray.com”. Ardray will launch initially in four cities worldwide - London, Shanghai, Los Angeles and New York.

Scallywag The Chocolate Edition

48% abv

£60

Douglas Laing has released Scallywag, The Chocolate Edition. The 100% sherry cask matured limited edition Speyside Scotch malt whisky marks the sixth annual ‘Chocolate’ bottling from the Scallywag brand. The release is limited to 4,200 bottles.

Shropshire Distillery’s Spring Vodka and Grapefruit & Hop Gin

40% and 42% abv, respectively

£32 and £40

USP: The new Spring Vodka, a first for the company, takes its name from the local water it’s blended with - Wenlock Spring. The new Grapefruit & Hop Gin is distilled using American Cascade hops and dried grapefruit for a “zesty citrus pine flavour balanced with light floral notes”.

Limited Whisky’s 1996 Deanston

53% abv

£186

USP: Whisky Partners has lined up a new brand that will release “rare single cask whiskies” on the first day of the month. The first is 1996 Deanston – a non-chill filtered whisky that has been aged for 26 years.

Clear Drop Rum

45% abv

£35

DropWorks, founded by industry expert Lewis Hayes, has released un-aged rum, Clear Drop. The rum is produced using cuts from a long, slow distillation process. “The drop contains rich flavours of fresh blueberries and banana created from its own cultivated yeast strain which is the world’s first three-strain symbiotic yeast”.

Hayes said DropWorks is set to become the "largest rum distillery in Europe".

WINE

Casa Ferreirinha 2014 Reserva Especial

€280

USP: With a production of 16,415 bottles, Douro wine Casa Ferreirinha 2014 Reserva Especial will reach the market at the end of June. Vinified at Quinta da Leda in Almendra, the blend mainly consists of estate-grown grapes, from a property currently encompassing around 170 hectares of vineyards.

RTDs & MIXERS

Blue Hooch

4% abv

£39.50 (24 x 44cl)

“Blue Hooch is an evolution of Hoola Hooch, enhancing the fruity tropical flavours that fans have grown to love, whilst introducing that signature Hooch citrus kick for a truly sessionable bev,” the company said.

Six Wives G&T

7.5% abv

£3.49-3.99

USP: Hampton Court Gin has launched its Six Wives gin as an RTD. The gin is mixed with tonic and infused with orange and thyme. The product is also available with light tonic.

VK & Soda

3.4% abv

£21 (12x33cl)

USP: VK & Soda is available in both Berries and Lime flavours. The varieties are based on the brand’s well-known Blue variant and the vodka, lime and soda bar call. Each VK & Soda 33cl can contains 69 calories and zero sugar.

BEER & CIDER

Greene King’s Old Master Hen

7% abv

£12 (2 x 50cl bottles)

USP: Old Master Hen is brewed at 7% abv and is bottled conditioned to mature with age, the company said. The ale is described as “strong and full-bodied, with a deep amber colour, masses of characteristic toffee and fruit, notes of citrus orange, and traditional English hop bitterness”.

