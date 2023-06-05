Asahi invests £17.3 million in lighter beer push

Asahi Europe & International has lined up a three-year investment plan as it looks to take on rivals in the lighter beer segment.

The €20 million (£17.3 million) spend will target the lighter style, which the company said has been dominated by its Mexican & US competitors.

As part of the push, the company has rolled out a campaign for Peroni Nastro Azzuro’s newly released light lager variant, Stile Capri. The lager, which is 4.2% abv and contains lemon zest, is the brand’s first extension since 1963, the company said. The push will feature four 30-second TV ads, launching today (June 5).

Aiming to target 25- to 45-year-olds who want a “more informal beer choice”, this is new territory for Peroni Nastro Azzurro and the first time the brand has entered the lighter lager market space.

According to Asahi, the Peroni brand’s research shows that consumers are seeking lower abv beverages, as part of wider health trends.

Mike O'Donoghue, global marketing manager at Peroni Nastro Azzurro, said: “Peroni Nastro Azzurro was created to re-imagine the world of beer with the spirit of Italian passion and flair, and Stile Capri is cut from the same cloth. As we look to take on our major brewing rivals at this competitive time, we're excited to broaden the shoulders of the range, introduce some humour and informality into the brand and welcome more people into our world with The Taste That Takes You There this summer."

