Champagne sees UK export values lift

Champagne exports to the UK rose in value during 2022, though dipped in volume, as consumers continue to enjoy more premium Champagnes.

At the Comité Champagne press conference on Thursday 25 May, the organisation revealed that the UK is the second biggest export market in the world.

Exports to the UK came to a total value of just under €549 million - an increase of 9.49% compared to 2021. The trade body also noted a “steadily growing number of vintage Champagnes and Prestige Cuvées being exported to the UK in 2021 and 2022” as consumers favour more premium options.

While export volumes saw a slight decrease compared to 2021, volumes were up 30% from 2020.

Overall, 2022 reportedly saw 325.5 million bottles shipped - up 1.5% from 2021. Of the 187.2 million bottles that were exported worldwide, 28 million of these were exported to the UK.

Looking to the future of Champagne, the group announced plans to increase its annual budget by an additional €10 million, with investments set to be made in sustainable development as the region aims to achieve net-zero carbon by 2050.

Maxime Toubart, co-president of the Comité Champagne, said “ensuring the productivity and sustainability of the Champagne vineyards” is one of the region’s main goals at present.

David Chatillon, co-president of the Comité Champagne, added: “The investment we make embodies the social responsibility of our sector…it is an absolute priority that Champagne remains an exceptional wine supported by a united, responsible and committed industry.”

Related articles: