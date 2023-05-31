Vins de Provence engages younger drinkers in new campaign

Vins de Provence has launched a campaign as the trade body looks to engage a new generation of rosé drinkers.

Featuring images by photographer Philippe Jarrigeon, the first campaign billboard was unveiled in London last week, with more OOH, social media and digital advertising to come.

The imagery, which was developed in partnership with Parisian communications agency Jésus et Gabriel, draws on the landscapes and colours associated with Provence rosé.

With the tagline ‘Born original. Made distinct,’ the campaign aims to recruit younger drinkers into the category by highlighting Provence’s position in the rosé market.

Carole Guinchard, marketing and communications director at the Conseil Interprofessionnel des Vins de Provence (CIVP), said the activity marks a “new era of Vins de Provence” as the association looks at “encouraging the younger generation” to explore the rosé category.

