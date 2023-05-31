BWS sees sales growth during May - NIQ data

Beer, wine and spirits saw an uplift in sales this month according to the latest data from NIQ, while UK supermarkets also experienced storewide sales increases.

Overall, UK supermarkets saw a 12.3% rise in Total Till sales in the four weeks ending May 20, 2023 compared to April 2023. Coronation week, in particular, resulted in a 17.6% increase in supermarket sales as consumers celebrated the occasion with additional purchases.

In terms of BWS, the category saw a 0.7% increase in volume sales compared to May 2022, with NIQ attributing this to a “lift in discretionary spend” despite the pressures of inflation.

Both online and bricks-and-mortar retailers experienced an uptick in sales, with the online sector seeing the highest levels of growth (+5.2%) since April 2021.

Mike Watkins, NIQ’s UK head of retailer and business insight, said that occasion-led spending during the Coronation has contributed towards the rise in sales: “With 27% of households saying that they buy extra or special items to celebrate an event or occasion, this will have helped many prioritise spending for the Coronation in early May.”

Watkins also predicted that sales will continue to rise in June, particularly among bricks-and-mortar retailers.

“With warmer weather coming up towards the end of May, we can expect to see a further lift to sales in June, particularly at convenience stores where 30% of households now say they shop at once a week or more. The advantage for retailers is that shopper mobility tends to increase over the summer, and with 82% of consumers buying food on the go, this is another reason to visit a store.”

