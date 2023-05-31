Bordeaux Wine Month returns this September

The trade organisation for Bordeaux wines has released the details of its sixth annual Bordeaux Wine Month, as it looks to highlight the region among independent retailers.

Bordeaux Wines UK said participation in the event is free, and merchants will receive £250 to support their in-store and online campaigns.

In 2022, some 91 wine merchants took part in the activation, and Bordeaux Wines UK said retailers sold an “average of 75 extra bottles of wine” during the month.

“Bordeaux Wine Month is a fun and exciting way to encourage new and existing customers to try a variety of wines from our region, while also increasing sales and growing profits in both the short and longer term,” says Cécile Huvé, UK marketing manager at the Bordeaux Wine Council. “It also provides a fantastic platform for wine merchants to showcase some exciting new Bordeaux wines, ranging from crisp dry whites, fruit-forward reds, fruity rosés, sparkling crémants and sustainable wines.”

The four retailers who have run the best campaigns will each win £250 to go towards new listings, while another £250 will be awarded to the merchant who has made the best use of Bordeaux Wine Month’s digital assets. The overall winner will receive a trip to Bordeaux.

The deadline for entries is July 31 – click here for more information.

