Bottlegreen eyes cocktails in latest campaign

Adult soft drinks brand Bottlegreen has launched a new campaign with an emphasis on using the drinks as a component in both alcoholic and non-alcoholic serves.

The multi-channel campaign will run across social media, OOH advertising, in-store activity and radio - a first for the brand - using the tagline ‘Add a Dash of Extraordinary’, which was first introduced last year.

Tapping into the trend for home cocktails and spritz-style beverages, one of two radio adverts will explain how Bottlegreen’s cordials can be used in sparkling wine serves.

Sarah Lawson, head of marketing for soft drinks at Bottlegreen’s parent company, SHS Drinks, said that the brand’s products are “hugely versatile” when it comes to mixing with other drinks.

Lawson added: “This campaign showcases additional usage opportunities, whilst emphasising the brand’s quality credentials.”

