Big Drop signs licensing deal with In Good Company

By Lucy Britner
 | 30 May, 2023

Alcohol-free brewer Big Drop has entered into a licensing agreement with Fourpure Brewing and Magic Rock Brewing owner, In Good Company.

The move is part of Big Drop’s plans to “significantly scale its business and facilitate global growth ambitions” by working with brewing partners in the UK, US and Australia.

Big Drop beers have already been contract brewed at Fourpure in Bermondsey, and the company said it sees this new partnership as an evolution of its decentralised business model that allows it cut down on its carbon footprint.  

The company said the move would give Big Drop the opportunity to increase revenues to “in excess of £5 million per year”.

 Joseph Walsh, managing director of Big Drop, said: “We’ve worked hard to build a solid platform for the Big Drop brand and this is undoubtedly the best route to scale the business for the future. Brewing under licence simplifies our supply chain and broadens our availability while still allowing us to invest in growth.”

PIC - From left to right: Brian Bolger IGC executive director, Rob Fink Big Drop co-founder, James Kindred Big Drop co-founder, Joseph Walsh Big Drop managing director, and Steve Cox IGC CEO.

