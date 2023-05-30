SITT Autumn dates announced

The Specialist Importers Trade Tasting (SITT) will once again be held in both London and Manchester this Autumn.

The event, in association with Drinks Retailing and Harpers Wine & Spirit, will take place in London on September 18, and Manchester on September 20.

The Autumn event will also see a new location for the London tasting, at Battersea Arts Centre. The Manchester session will be held at the regular location, Etc Venues.

SITT event director, Lee Sharkey said: “We had fantastic visitor feedback following SITT Spring and cannot wait to do it all again this September. SITT has always been dedicated to bringing together the best UK importers who can offer such interesting and eclectic wines to the independent buyers who attend SITT.

“We have always valued the importance of a dual city tasting for SITT and the tasting day in Manchester allows us to reach vibrant buyers in the North West, Wales, Scotland and beyond. For London, the move to Battersea Arts Centre provides a bigger open space whilst being a great location by the transport hub of Clapham Junction.”

SITT is free to attend and welcomes buyers within independent wine merchants, wholesalers, sommeliers and wine buyers from the restaurant, pub and bar sectors. For more information or to register, please visit the SITT website.

