Croft Sherry to partner with Bake-Off star for summer campaign

Croft Sherry is to collaborate with Great British Bake-Off 2022 personality Sandro Farmhouse for its new summer campaign.

With Croft looking to maximise its trading output this summer, the brand has worked with Farmhouse to create spritz-style drinks using sherry. The campaign will focus on summer drinking occasions, while striving to introduce younger drinkers to the sherry category by demonstrating the accessibility and versatility of the drink.

Alison Easton, UK marketing director of Croft distributor González Byass, said: “Seeing recent spikes in sales has reminded us of just how loved Croft is, and encouraged us to bring it to the attention of an even wider audience.

“With a price point of £13, Croft works perfectly as a classic chilled apéritif or as the base for delicious longer serves, such as Sandro’s Croft Summer Spritzer. We believe that in these somewhat challenging times, Croft offers the perfect balance of comforting nostalgia and modern appeal, which is something we intend to prove through our partnership with Sandro.”

The campaign will run across digital and OOH platforms. It follows Croft’s rebrand earlier this year; a move which aimed to engage a younger generation of sherry drinkers while acknowledging the brand’s history.

