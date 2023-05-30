Pernod Ricard UK managing director retires

The managing director of Pernod Ricard’s UK unit is to step down at the end of August.

David Haworth (pictured left), who has been at the company for 34 years, will be succeeded by Julia Massies (right), who is currently chief financial officer of Pernod Ricard EMEA & LATAM.

Massies, who joined Pernod Ricard in 2001, will step into the role on September 1.

Haworth said: “It has been a privilege to work with so many talented people over so many years and now is a good time to do something else. I’m confident in the long-term resilience of the UK market and that the team – led now by Julia – will maintain market momentum for PRUK with the support of an exceptional group of colleagues.”

Massies added: “I have many fond memories from when I worked in the UK previously. I can’t wait to get to know all our colleagues in the business, our customers and our consumers. Together we will build on David’s legacy of winning in market while delivering our ambitious diversity and environmental roadmaps.”

