Thatchers partners with Aardman for TV ad

By Rachel Badham
 | 25 May, 2023

Thatchers Cider is set to launch a new TV advert tonight (May 25) which was created in collaboration with animation studio Aardman. 

Airing at 9.15pm, the advert uses stop motion animation to depict the cider-making process on Thatchers’ Myrtle Farm in Somerset. The ad has a focus on the craft of cider production, and centred around the strapline: ‘Pint-Sized Perfection’. It also aims to attract consumers with an interest in sustainability and provenance. 

The advert was directed by Aardman’s Will Studd and produced by Danny Gallagher. It features a cameo from Thatchers’ managing director Martin Thatcher, with narration from Richard Ede.

Speaking of the new advert, Martin Thatcher said: “Partnering with Aardman, a truly iconic brand with such amazing creative genius, and situated in the West Country as we are, allows us to introduce consumers to a new light-hearted, storytelling creative about our ciders.

“With total commitment to quality, perfection and sustainability every step of the way, the commercial shines a spotlight on the Thatchers world in this contemporary way.”

The advert will be coupled with a multi-media campaign across social media, video-on-demand, YouTube, cinema and OOH which will run until August. 

 

