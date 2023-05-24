Jeroboams announces new store opening in Chelsea

Jeroboams is set to open its tenth shop this summer as it continues to grow its retail offering.

The shop will be situated on King’s Road in Chelsea, with Jeroboams CEO Matt Tipping describing it as a “fantastic location in one of the most sought-after areas of south west London.”

Alongside Jeroboams’ BWS portfolio, the shop will have a focus on local produce. In line with the retailer’s existing stores, Jeroboams Chelsea will host weekly in-store tastings and a wine club.

The shop will also have a dedicated events space, with plans to launch a Jeroboams wine school in the future.

Tipping said: “We are very excited to be opening our tenth shop, which feels like such a huge milestone, at a time when our business continues to go from strength to strength. The shop will add yet another opportunity to grow our customer base further continuing to provide customers with the highest level of service.”

The shop will open early summer, with further details due to be shared in the coming months.

Related articles: