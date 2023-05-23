Coronation sees surge in sparkling wine sales - data

Despite the ongoing cost of living crisis, Coronation festivities led to a significant increase in wine sales, according to the latest data from Kantar and NIQ.

Noting the success of sparkling wine in particular, NIQ found that total UK grocery sales during the week of the Coronation exceeded the Platinum Jubilee week in 2022.

Looking at the week ending May 6, 2023, sparkling wine saw the largest sales increase out of any drinks category (71%) compared to the same time period last year. Champagne followed closely behind, with a 70% rise in sales compared to 2022.

Kantar figures echoed these trends, as the research body found an 129% increase in sparkling wine sales for the four weeks ending May 14, 2023 (compared to the same four weeks in 2022).

Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar, said: “Grocery sales soared by 16% during the week of the coronation, adding up to an extra £218 million passing through the tills.

“Shoppers filled up their glasses, with sparkling and still wine especially popular. Sales of these products climbed by 129% and 33% respectively, driven by demand not price rises with wine inflation only at 1%.”

Focusing on specific brands, NIQ cited Freixenet’s namesake brand as the top performing sparkling wine during Coronation week with a sales value of just under £2.3 million. The company’s I Heart brand came in second, with a sales value of around £1.2 million.

English wine also performed strongly, with high sales values seen from English producers such as Chapel Down (£560,626) and Nyetimber (£481,960). Both brands were among NIQ’s top 10. In Champagne, Moet & Chandon took the top spot, with sales of £1.2 million in the week to May 6.

With the rise in sales coming as good news to the sparkling wine industry, Mike Watkins, NIQ’s UK head of retailer and business insight, said: “The latest figures show that despite many being financially constrained in the cost of living crisis, shoppers still allowed themselves to indulge in additional groceries and treats so they could celebrate the Coronation and long weekend.”

