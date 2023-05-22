Villa Maria launches Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc ad campaign

New Zealand wine producer Villa Maria has lined up its “biggest ever” brand campaign in the UK, in an effort to recruit more Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc drinkers.

The Live in the Delicious activation, which launched today (May 22), will feature out of home, social media and digital activity, as well as in-store promotion and a PR campaign.

Global marketing and communications director Sarah Szegota said: “We identified an opportunity to strengthen our position in key markets with a creative that resonates with our target consumers; people who are passionate about developing their knowledge of wine and looking for a rewarding experience every time they pour a glass.

“Live in the Delicious is a bold evolution for Villa Maria. The insight from our research found ‘me’ time has become a luxury in the lives of our target consumer group. To Live in the Delicious is to savour those ‘delicious’ moments in life."

Later this year, the Live in the Delicious creative will launch in other key markets including the US, followed by Australia and New Zealand.

