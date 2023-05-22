Edrington highlights drinking occasions in new podcast

Edrington UK has launched a podcast series, as it looks to explore opportunities for dark spirits.

The Stillhouse Podcast, hosted by Our Whisky founder Becky Paskin, features guest appearances from figures across the drinks industry. The company said the content is based on insights from its 2025 category vision, which features results from a usage and attitudes consumer survey, combined with research and insights from dark spirits experts.

The Stillhouse Podcast will initially feature nine episodes, based on the nine growth drivers identified in the category vision, including elements such as attracting new consumers, experimentation and extending repertoires. Edrington UK said the podcast will also provide "digestible advice and tips from those at the coalface", to inspire businesses across the on- and off-trade.

The first two episodes in the series will be available from today (May 22) and will welcome Jamie Campbell, Brugal UK brand ambassador, and Lauren Anderson-Smedley, drinks experience trainer at Waitrose, as well as hospitality consultant Anna Sebastian, and Edrington UK senior whisky ambassador David Miles.

“At Edrington UK, we continue to invest heavily in understanding consumers, shoppers, and customers," said Fiona Alder, head of portfolio and planning at Edrington UK. "Our aim is to support businesses across the on and off-trade to unlock the dark spirits category by showcasing the opportunities for incremental category value. As leaders in the dark spirit category, we wanted to be the ones to ignite and be at the centre of the dark spirit conversation; launching our category vision as a podcast series is the perfect format for this.”

Paskin added: “Over recent years, we have seen consumers rapidly adapt to discover varied and new ways to enjoy dark spirits in and out-of-home and it’s time to take a deep dive into what’s driving this and how we can drive this further value.”

The podcast is available via Spotify.

