Bolney Wine Estate to expand its retail offering

Sussex-based winery Bolney has announced plans to expand its retail and hospitality area to increase visitor capacity.

As the English wine industry continues to grow, Bolney owners have decided to invest in the winery’s consumer-facing offerings.

Phase one of the developments, which is due to be complete later this year, will see the estate open a new, larger shop with Bolney’s full range available to purchase. Bolney will remain open to visitors throughout the work.

Elsewhere, two new tour rooms will be opened, which will be available as private hire event spaces.

James Davis MW, general manager of Bolney Wine Estate, commented: “It is an extremely exciting time for English wine with growth in both sales and tourism across the board, so we knew that now was the right time to invest in Bolney.

“The changes we’re making are going to significantly increase our visitor capacity and greatly enhance their experience when here, so we cannot wait to welcome our loyal and new visitors when phase one completes.”

Details about phase two of the expansion will be shared in the coming months.

Related articles: