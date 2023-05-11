May - June 2023 issue out now

The latest issue of Drinks Retailing is here, and so is our annual list of the 100 Most Influential People in the Drinks Industry.

As voted for by some of the top names in the trade, the list comprises 100 people who have innovated, pushed the industry forward, addressed injustices in the drinks industry or used their influence to benefit the drinks retailing community. The list spans all areas of the drinks industry, including wine, beer, spirits, cider, RTDs, trade bodies and more (pages 23 - 38)

In this issue, our big interview is with Marks & Spencer’s head of BWS transformation Andrew Shaw, who details his plans to develop the supermarket’s spirits range while establishing a more sustainable supply chain (14 - 15).

As summer approaches, Nigel Huddleston highlights the best ways for retailers to boost seasonal sales (40 - 44), while author Henry Jeffreys takes a look at the potential for experimentation in English sparkling wine (54 - 55). We also explore the latest developments in gin (47 - 48) and liqueurs and vermouth (51 - 52).

Elsewhere, the North South Wines team discuss their ongoing sustainability journey after announcing the company’s B Corp status in an exclusive interview with DR (20 - 22), while drinks marketing agency YesMore examines the various factors that influence drinks consumers in their purchasing decisions (12 - 13).

This issue also contains all of our regular features such as meet the maker (65), retailer profile (64), the Jeff Evans beer review (63) and Jason Millar’s wine column (16).

