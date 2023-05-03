BWS set to see sales boost ahead of Coronation - NIQ

As the Coronation weekend approaches, BWS sales are on the rise in UK supermarkets according to the latest data from NIQ (formerly NielsenIQ).

During the four weeks ending April 22 2023, nearly all categories saw an increase in promotional spend, with 51% of branded beer, wines and spirit sales being made while these products were on offer. Overall, consumer spending on promotional items in UK supermarkets is at its highest level since December 2020.

While NIQ partially attributed the rise in promotional spend to an increased level of supermarket loyalty scheme discounts, the data provider also suggested that the Coronation will lift BWS sales, as 20% of households intend to buy extra or special groceries for the upcoming bank holiday weekend.

Data from NIQ last year revealed that overall sales at UK supermarkets topped £2.7bn during the Jubilee week (week ending 4 June 2022) - a 10% increase above the year-to-date average. NIQ researchers predict that Coronation week sales may reach similar levels.

Mike Watkins, NIQ’s UK head of retailer and business insight, said the event will likely see a rise in BWS sales in particular: “The Coronation will be an event to celebrate, and as we saw over the Jubilee weekend, shoppers celebrated with fizz and teatime treats, so there could be a demand for similar products this year despite shoppers wanting to make savings.

“Beers, wines and spirits could be a footfall driver as people look to commemorate and entertain,” he added.

