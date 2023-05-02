Campari Group hails UK sales growth – Q1 23 results

By Lucy Britner
 | 02 May, 2023

Campari Group has reported a double-digit organic sales increase in the UK, for the three months to March 31.

The Aperol owner said today that sales were up 21.5% to the UK market, driven largely by Aperol, Magnum Tonic and Jamaican rum Wray & Nephew, which were all "up strong double-digits”.

The UK forms part of Campari’s North, Central and Eastern Europe reporting region, which represents 16% of total group sales.

Globally, Campari reported overall Q1 23 group sales of EUR667.9 million, up 19.6% in organic terms on the same prior-year period.

Looking forward to the rest of 2023, CEO Bob Kunze-Concewitz (pictured) said: "We remain confident about the positive business momentum across key brands and markets thanks to strong brand equity as well as strength in the on-premise."

The CEO also confirmed 2023 guidance for flat adjusted EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes), owing to the "current volatile macro-environment". 

