New drinks launches - May 23

The monthly round-up of what's new in low/no, beer, cider, wine, spirits, RTDs and mixers.

SPIRITS

Dead Man’s Fingers Vanilla

35%

£28

USP: The latest addition to the Dead Man’s Fingers rum range has notes of vanilla and butterscotch with a new clear bottle design which is made using an “increased volume” of recycled glass. Available to order now, the rum will also be rolled out in Asda from mid-May.

InchDairnie Distillery RyeLaw

46.3% abv

£110

USP: RyeLaw whisky is the first release from InchDairnie, and will be available in retailers such as Selfridges, Harvey Nichols and Fortnum & Mason. The cereals have been mashed using a Meura mash filter, which the distillery claims is one of only two used in Scotland, and then fermented using a rye-specific yeast to help develop flavour. Distillery managing director Ian Palmer, said: “While we are rooted in Scotch whisky tradition, we have explored what is possible when agriculture meets industry and innovative technologies combine with methodology, to create a superb rye whisky that is sure to excite palates.”

Kavka Orchard Plum & Apple Vodka

38% abv

£29.95

USP: Distilled in the Polish town of Sandomierz, Kavka’s latest vodka has a “natural sweetness” and can be drunk on its own or with a mixer. The brand strives to pay tribute to the vodka-making heritage of Poland by drawing on traditional production methods.

Glenmorangie Cadboll

43% abv

£75

USP: The new single malt is the third batch of The Cadboll Estate collection. Aged for 15 years, the limited-edition whisky was produced using barley from Glenmorangie’s Cadboll Estate which lies between the Moray Firth and the Dornoch Firth. It is said to have a “nutty and spicy” finish with notes of “honeysuckle, peaches and cream”.

Circumstance Distillery Single Grain Wheat Whisky

46% abv

£60

USP: A first for the Bristol-based B Corp distillery, the new single grain is also thought to be one of the first English wheat whiskies. The mash for the whisky used 70% malted English wheat and 30% malted English barley, which were fermented on Bavarian wheat yeast for 14 days prior to distillation. The whisky was then aged in ex-bourbon casks for 3 years. Approximately 500 bottles will be available in the initial launch.

Bimber Ex-bourbon Oak Casks Batch 4 Single Malt

51.2% abv

£68

USP: London’s Bimber Distillery has released its oldest small batch whisky to date, deriving from American oak ex-bourbon casks laid down in 2017. Bimber spokesperson Matt McKay said the launch is also the distillery’s largest release. He added: “We hope that Ex-bourbon Oak Casks Batch 4 will quench some of the continued global demand that we’re seeing for our London single malt whiskies.”

WINE & FORTIFIED



Gonzalez Byass Tio Pepe En Rama

£16.99

USP: González Byass has launched the 14th edition of its unfiltered and unclarified Fino, Tio Pepe En Rama, in the UK. Antonio Flores, master blender at González Byass, described the Fino as “straw yellow with an olive-green background with golden glints. It displays intense, very expressive aromas of the starter yeast, nuts, apple, fresh herbs and chalk. On the palate, it is captivating, fresh, intense, smooth and creamy.”

BEER

Salcombe Brewery Co Belgica

5% abv

£25 (12 x 330ml)

USP: The Devon-based brewery has relaunched its Belgian pale ale which was first released for a limited run in March 2022. It is one of four beers in the brewery’s seasonal small batch range, which also consists of a session IPA, a chocolate stout, and a spiced farmhouse ale.

RTDS & MIXERS

Whitebox Cocktails Tiny Tee's Dirty Vodka Martini

34.6% abv

£6 (10cl)

USP: The latest offering from Whitebox is thought to be one of the first single serve dirty vodka martinis on the market. The RTD combines British wheat vodka with dry vermouth and green olive brine. It follows the launch of Whitebox’s Freezer Martini.

Funkin Cocktails Aperitivo Spritz, Lime Margarita and Berry Woo Woo

5%

£2.10

USP: Funkin Cocktails, which announced its B Corp certification earlier this year, has added three new serves to its RTD range. Ben Anderson, Funkin marketing director, said: “With lighter evenings already in full swing…cold and refreshing cocktails are going to be front of mind for shoppers, so our new additions are a great opportunity to help them expand their repertoire and drive additional sales in this hugely popular and fast-growing category.”

Related articles: