Laithwaites launches TV ad

By Lucy Britner
 | 28 April, 2023

Online wine merchant Laithwaites has launched a new ad campaign across TV, radio and social channels.

The activation is inspired by founder Tony Laithwaite’s belief in “selling winemakers, not just wine” and that “wine tastes better when it’s from people you know”.  

Laithwaites said several of the company’s producers and buyers feature in the new ad.

 James Morrison, head of brand at Laithwaites, said: “Ever since the late 1960s, when Tony Laithwaite fell in love with the wines of France and bought a van with help from his Nan, Laithwaites has been a brand with heart and a genuine love of wine exploration.  Our new campaign brings this story to the fore, and we hope goes some way to recognise all the brilliant family growers and wine lovers we serve today.”

Related articles:

Site Search

Register for Newsletter or Magazine

Most read articles

  1. Waitrose removes wine bottle neck capsules
  2. Coronation treat - drinks launches fit for…
  3. The problem with reductive winemaking - opinion…
  4. Portman Group asks retailers to stop selling…
  5. Heineken’s Inch’s Cider in Pinterest campaign…
  6. The future of lager - analysis
  7. Rum hits the big time - analysis
  8. WSTA welcomes Majestic’s Rob Cooke to board…
  9. Helena Nicklin and Aleesha Hansel join Ocado…
  10. Coors Light to be rebranded as Coors from…

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Innovation Hub

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95