Laithwaites launches TV ad

Online wine merchant Laithwaites has launched a new ad campaign across TV, radio and social channels.

The activation is inspired by founder Tony Laithwaite’s belief in “selling winemakers, not just wine” and that “wine tastes better when it’s from people you know”.

Laithwaites said several of the company’s producers and buyers feature in the new ad.

James Morrison, head of brand at Laithwaites, said: “Ever since the late 1960s, when Tony Laithwaite fell in love with the wines of France and bought a van with help from his Nan, Laithwaites has been a brand with heart and a genuine love of wine exploration. Our new campaign brings this story to the fore, and we hope goes some way to recognise all the brilliant family growers and wine lovers we serve today.”

