Aston Manor Cider lines up Frosty Jack’s TV ad

Aston Manor Cider has announced its first-ever TV ad for its Frosty Jack’s brand.

The Crack Open the Unexpected with Frosty Jack’s ad, which is part of a wider multi-channel marketing activation, will be aired on digital channels including ITVX and 4 on Demand from May 6.

The tongue-in-cheek campaign features “the world’s most famous Z-list celebrity hands model – Hans Handerson”.

Grace Anthony, brand marketing manager at Aston Manor Cider, said: “The world is overrun with endless amounts of eye-watering costly celebrity endorsements. We therefore wanted to poke some fun by fabricating the world’s most extravagant, famous non-celebrity, and what better way than through a mysterious hand-model, enter Hans Handerson to crack open the unexpected.”

The activity follows the company’s Straight Outta Crumpton campaign last summer.

“The vision behind this campaign is that the money saved by disrupting the status quo and avoiding working with a household name, allows Frosty Jack’s to save and pass those savings onto the person who matters most, our loyal customer,” continued Anthony. “Frosty Jack’s represents inclusion and affordability because we believe that everyone deserves a great refreshing cider. We are delighted to be able to raise awareness of our much-loved and reasonably priced cider, which is proven to be evermore important during the current financial challenges that we are all facing.”

The campaign will also feature on YouTube, social media platforms (Instagram and Facebook), and in out of home locations including targeting chicken shops, pubs, student halls and universities across the UK.

