The Bollinger Group acquires Château d’Etroyes

The Bollinger Group, which owns Champagnes Bollinger and Ayala as well as several wineries, has purchased Château d’Etroyes - a 50-hectare estate in the Mercurey and Rully terroirs in Burgundy.

The company said the acquisition will expand its footprint in Burgundy and complement the wine offering of Domaine Chanson, which it acquired in 1999.

Vincent Avenel, managing director of Chanson, said: "Acquiring Château d'Etroyes represents a unique opportunity to consolidate our estate with the addition of 50ha of great terroirs from the Côte Chalonnaise. Our vines in Côte de Beaune will obtain organic certification in 2024 and it is quite natural that we have set ourselves the objective to convert the vines of Château d'Etroyes within the next 5 years.”

The Bollinger Group portfolio includes Champagne Bollinger, Champagne Ayala, Chanson in Burgundy, Langlois-Chateau in Saumur, Hubert Brochard in Sancerre, Ponzi Vineyards in Oregon, US, Cognac Delamain and Anaë Gin. The group also operates its own distribution platforms in two markets: Bollinger Diffusion in France and Mentzendorff in the UK.

Financial details were not disclosed.

