Majestic to invest in pay for retail colleagues

By Rachel Badham
 | 25 April, 2023

Majestic has announced a new pay structure which will see a salary rise for retail colleagues. 

In a move to protect its employees from the cost of living crisis while also recognising the “expertise and experience of store teams”, the new pay system will take into account retail colleagues’ wine qualifications, as well as overall experience and store revenue. 

Majestic store managers can now earn up to an extra £11,700 per year on top of their base salaries depending on their experience and any WSET qualifications they may hold. The basic pay rate for store colleagues has also risen to a minimum of £10.60 per hour. 

In addition to the permanent pay changes, all Majestic store colleagues have been awarded a £250 bonus.

Majestic CEO John Colley described the changes as the “biggest investment” the retailer has made in its store colleagues in the history of the company.

“The pay structure will not only help our people through current cost-of-living pressures, but also creates a scheme that gives all store colleagues the opportunity to earn more, learn more and progress their careers at Majestic”, Colley added. 

The Majestic board has also taken the decision not to take a pay rise this year, as it did in 2022.The money will be used to help fund salary increases for colleagues across its support centre in Watford, and distribution centre in Hemel Hempstead. 

Earlier this year, Majestic opened a smaller format store in Harpenden, as it looks at new ways to expand its bricks-and-mortar presence.

Related articles:

Site Search

Register for Newsletter or Magazine

Most read articles

  1. Waitrose removes wine bottle neck capsules
  2. Sam Linter leaves Bolney Wine Estate
  3. Félix Solís Avantis in blockchain export…
  4. Bushmills opens £37 million Causeway Distillery…
  5. Coronation treat - drinks launches fit for…
  6. The future of lager - analysis
  7. The problem with reductive winemaking - opinion…
  8. Portman Group asks retailers to stop selling…
  9. Rum hits the big time - analysis
  10. Helena Nicklin and Aleesha Hansel join Ocado…

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Innovation Hub

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95