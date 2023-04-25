Majestic to invest in pay for retail colleagues

Majestic has announced a new pay structure which will see a salary rise for retail colleagues.

In a move to protect its employees from the cost of living crisis while also recognising the “expertise and experience of store teams”, the new pay system will take into account retail colleagues’ wine qualifications, as well as overall experience and store revenue.

Majestic store managers can now earn up to an extra £11,700 per year on top of their base salaries depending on their experience and any WSET qualifications they may hold. The basic pay rate for store colleagues has also risen to a minimum of £10.60 per hour.

In addition to the permanent pay changes, all Majestic store colleagues have been awarded a £250 bonus.

Majestic CEO John Colley described the changes as the “biggest investment” the retailer has made in its store colleagues in the history of the company.

“The pay structure will not only help our people through current cost-of-living pressures, but also creates a scheme that gives all store colleagues the opportunity to earn more, learn more and progress their careers at Majestic”, Colley added.

The Majestic board has also taken the decision not to take a pay rise this year, as it did in 2022.The money will be used to help fund salary increases for colleagues across its support centre in Watford, and distribution centre in Hemel Hempstead.

Earlier this year, Majestic opened a smaller format store in Harpenden, as it looks at new ways to expand its bricks-and-mortar presence.

