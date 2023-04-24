Heineken’s Inch’s Cider in Pinterest campaign

Heineken has lined up a new activation for its Inch’s Cider brand on image sharing and social media platform Pinterest.

The co-branded campaign makes use of the platform’s Trend Badge feature - an insights-driven advertising tool that allows brands to tailor content towards the site's top themes.

Pinterest’s insights currently show that UK consumers are increasingly looking for outdoor ideas as we look ahead to warmer weather, including searches for ‘garden party’ which the platform said has doubled over the past three months.

“Leveraging these insights to highlight the ideal drink for party planners, Inch’s Cider is able to target and reach the millions of people who come to Pinterest every month, as they search for new food and drink ideas to try and products to shop,” Heineken said.

According to Pinterest, users are also increasingly looking for new ways to live sustainability, with Pinners 63% more likely than non-Pinners to say a product’s environmental credentials is a driver towards purchase. Heineken will tap into this with its Inch’s sustainability messages.

Olya Dyachuk, data driven media director at Heineken UK, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Pinterest for our new campaign. We know that both discovery of delicious new drink ideas and sustainability are important for Pinterest users."

