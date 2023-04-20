Bushmills opens £37 million Causeway Distillery

Proximo-owned Irish whiskey brand Bushmills has added a second facility to the site of the Old Bushmills Distillery.

The £37 million Causeway Distillery, so-called because of the distillery’s proximity to the Giant’s Causeway in Northern Ireland, is part of Proximo’s £60 million investment at the site over the past five years.

The investment, in Irish single malt distilling and ageing, includes additional warehousing and infrastructure, alongside the distillery build, to support the now-doubled production capacity.

As part of the announcement, the company also released two new whiskeys - a 25 year old and a 30 year old single malt.

Bushmills 25 Year Old is bottled at 46% abv, non chill-filtered and priced £790 for 70cl. Bushmills 30 Year Old is the same abv and also non chill-filtered, priced £1,900 for 70cl.

