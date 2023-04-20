Sam Linter leaves Bolney Wine Estate

Sam Linter, a member of Bolney Wine Estate's founding family, will leave the business next month.

The Sussex estate was set up by Linter’s parents in 1972, and sold to Freixenet Copestick last year. Following a 16-month transition, Linter has decided to move on to explore new opportunities. Her last day will be May 5.

Linter had remained at the business as chairperson, to ensure the integration of the estate into Freixenet Copestick - the UK & Ireland arm of Henkell Freixenet.

She said: “I feel I have successfully guided Bolney Wine Estate in becoming part of Freixenet Copestick and the Henkell Freixenet Group, I am excited by their plans for the future of the business, which closely follow the aspirations I had. However, it is time for me to move on and start my next challenge, knowing I have left Bolney Wine Estate and my family’s legacy in safe hands."

James Davis MW will remain as general manager of Bolney Wine Estate, a position he has held since October 2022.

Looking forward, Davis and the team are working to expand the estate’s hospitality and retail area – due to open in late Summer - which will increase visitor capacity by around 120%.

Robin Copestick, managing director of Freixenet Copestick, added: “Sam has built a great brand and business, and we are proud to be taking Bolney forward into its future. The business has made great progress in the first 16 months of our ownership, and we are indebted to Sam for her very professional approach to the integration process. I have no doubt that Bolney is on the right trajectory to be one of the very top English wineries."

Related articles: