Amathus Drinks launches private client service

Distributor and retailer Amathus Drinks has launched a service to advise customers on wines and spirits. The private client service will guide customers who are looking for special bottles for celebrations, events, corporate gifting or stocking up their cellars.

Customers who sign up to the service will “benefit from expert suggestions tailored to their interests and tastes, pre-shipment offers on their favourite bottles and producers, priority access to limited allocations of rare wines and spirits, a dedicated account manager and early information about Amathus Drinks’ upcoming campaigns”.

The service is free to use.

