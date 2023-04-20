Canned Wine Co acquires The Copper Crew

Canned Wine Co has purchased fellow canned wine company The Copper Crew, for an undisclosed sum.

The deal, which took place this month, sees The Copper Crew co-founders Oli Purnell and Theo Gough become minority shareholders in Canned Wine Co. The pair will also continue on as brand ambassadors.

Canned Wine Co CEO Simon Rollings said: “Whilst other brands go to market across numerous alternative formats and traditional bottles, Canned Wine Co is completely focused on delivering the best possible experience with aluminium cans.”

Co-founder and head wine buyer Ben Franks added: “There is tremendous opportunity for wine-in-cans and we really are only at the beginning of the market in the UK. We are completely focused on the sector and acquiring Copper Crew means we can now target a new customer demographic with a diversified portfolio of wines and styles.”

The Copper Crew’s wines continue to be available for sale through their network of local independent partners and online.

The two companies are founding members of Wine Traders for Alternative Formats (WTAF).

