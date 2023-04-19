Staropramen partners with Heston Blumenthal for summer campaign

Molson Coors Beverage Co has launched a summer campaign for Staropramen beer, in partnership with Heston Blumenthal’s BBQ range, Everdure.

As part of the BBQ-themed campaign, the brand will be giving consumers the opportunity to win an Everdure BBQ, as well as Staropramen BBQ accessories. From May 1 to June 30, consumers will be able to scan QR codes on packs of Staropramen to enter the giveaway.

The campaign will be supplemented by digital advertising and social media content showing BBQ ideas for consumers. In store, the brand will be providing retailers with point-of-sale (POS) materials to create dedicated displays.

Kathryn Reynolds, marketing controller at Molson Coors, said: “With summer approaching and BBQ season with it…We hope the interactive on-pack promotion and POS materials will help retailers drive sales and engage shoppers in a memorable way.”

