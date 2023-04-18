Helena Nicklin and Aleesha Hansel join Ocado as wine ambassadors

By Rachel Badham
 | 18 April, 2023

Online grocery retailer Ocado has appointed Helena Nicklin and Aleesha Hansel as its wine ambassadors. As part of the partnership, Nicklin and Hansel will feature on Ocado’s social channels to share wine recommendations.

Vanessa Pearson, BWS trading manager at Ocado, said the retailer is aiming to provide consumer education through its collaboration with Nicklin and Hansel.

“We know that all that choice can sometimes make it tricky to know where to start, so we’re really excited to work with Helena and Aleesha and to tap into their wealth of knowledge, to help our customers find their perfect wine, whatever the occasion,” added Pearson. 

Nicklin is a wine writer, broadcaster and consultant. She currently co-presents and co-producers TV show The Three Drinkers, and has a weekly segment on TalkTV. 

Hansel is ITV’s Love Your Weekend resident wine expert. She is also a writer and judges for international drinks competitions.

 

